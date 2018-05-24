Greenville boys basketball team to host youth camp

GREENVILLE – The Greenville varsity boys basketball team will host a youth camp from June 4 through June 7.

The Green Wave Summer Basketball Camp is open for students in pre-K through seventh grade. Third through seventh graders will attend camp from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. each day while pre-K through second grade students will attend camp from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. each day at the Greenville K-8 building.

The goal of the Green Wave Summer Basketball Camp is to maximize fun and enthusiasm while teaching the game of basketball. Each day’s schedule is designed to teach offensive defensive fundamentals while putting an emphasis on skill development.

In addition to individual and small group instruction, campers will get the opportunity to compete in many competitions and games, including five-on-five games. At the conclusion of camp, individual and team awards will be handed out and every camper will receive a T-shirt.

The Green Wave Summer Basketball Camp is directed by Greenville varsity boys basketball coach Kyle Joseph with help from current Greenville High School basketball players, former GHS players who are currently playing at the collegiate level and various other college and professional basketball players.

Deji Ibitayo, a former Akron star who plays professionally in Spain, will help lead the camp for a third consecutive year. Former Akron and East Carolina player Aaron Jackson will help at the camp.

Greenville alumni – Bluffton basketball player Aaron Rich, Southeast Missouri State basketball player Isaiah Gable and Indiana University East basketball player Pete Pandey – are all scheduled to be at the camp.

A camp registration form is available online at https://s3-us-west-2.amazonaws.com/sportshub2-uploads-prod/files/sites/783/2017/04/17151130/Boys-Basketball-Camp-Form.pdf.

Anyone with questions should contact Joseph at 740-412-3497.