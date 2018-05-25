Mississinawa Valley to host youth football camp

UNION CITY – Mississinawa Valley’s second annual Friday Night Under the Lights Blackhawk Youth Football Camp is scheduled for July 13.

The one-day camp will last from 6 to 9 p.m. on July 13. It is open to any student entering the first through sixth grades during the 2018-19 school year.

This camp is to teach fundamental skills and to have fun with the game of football. During the camp each camper will have the opportunity to practice skills at every offensive and defensive position, learn to kick, play Air Force ball and have fun.

Mississinawa Valley’s high school and junior high coaches will lead the camp along with upperclassmen from the MV football program.

The cost is $10 per camper. Each camper will receive a T-shirt, coaching, pizza and a drink.

Registration is due by June 15. For a registration form, visit https://blackhawkathletics.org.