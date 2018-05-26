3 Greenville athletes qualify for OHSAA state track and field meet

HUBER HEIGHTS – Three Greenville athletes qualified for the Ohio High School Athletic Association state track and field meet with their performances in the Division I regional meet at Wayne.

Sophomore Riley Hunt finished as the runner-up in the girls pole vault as she cleared 12 feet 4 inches and qualified for the state meet.

Senior Sierra Cress finished third in the girls discus with a throw of 123 feet 11 inches to qualify for state.

Senior Ryan Trick finished fourth in the boys pole vault as he cleared 14 feet 2inches to qualify for the state meet.

Other Greenville athletes concluded their seasons at the regional meet.

Sophomore Emma Klosterman finished sixth in the girls high jump as she cleared 5 feet.

Freshman Grace Conway finished 10th in the girls pole vault as she cleared 9 feet 6 inches.

Senior Sierra Cress finished 13th in the girls shot put with a toss of 34 feet 1.50 inches.

The quartet of junior Lauren Dull, freshman Isabelle Rammel, senior Haley Maher and senior Grace Coakley finished 14th in the girls 4×800 meter relay with a time of 10:26.59.

Senior Grace Coakley finished 15th in the girls 1,600 meter run in a time of 5:57.19.

Freshman Isabelle Rammel finished 15th in the girls 3,200 meter run with a time of 12:33.57.

Senior Matthew Hounshell finished 15th in the boys pole vault as he cleared 11 feet.

Sophomore Emma Klosterman fouled in her attempts during the girls long jump.

Greenville’s three state qualifiers will compete on June 2 at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium on the campus of The Ohio State University in Columbus. Trick will compete at noon June 2 in the boys pole vault, Cress will compete at noon June 2 in the girls discus, and Hunt will compete at 3 p.m. June 2.

For complete results from the regional meet and more information about the state meet, visit http://www.baumspage.com and http://ohsaa.org/.

http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/05/web1_Greenville-logo-WEB-19.jpg

By Kyle Shaner kshaner@aimmediamidwest.com

Kyle Shaner may be reached at 937-569-4312. Follow me on Twitter @KShanerAdvocate or get updates on Facebook by searching Darke County Sports or Advocate 360. For more features online go to dailyadvocate.com.

Kyle Shaner may be reached at 937-569-4312. Follow me on Twitter @KShanerAdvocate or get updates on Facebook by searching Darke County Sports or Advocate 360. For more features online go to dailyadvocate.com.