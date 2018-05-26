Darke County athletes qualify for OHSAA state track and field meet

TROY – Athletes from Ansonia, Arcanum, Franklin Monroe and Tri-Village qualified for the Ohio High School Athletic Association state track and field meet with their performances in the Division III regional meet at Troy.

Franklin Monroe sophomore Selene Weaver won the girls pole vault as she cleared 11 feet 4 inches to qualify for the state meet.

Arcanum’s quartet of junior Justin Vanatta, junior Tanner Delk, freshman Landen Kreusch and senior Chance Klipstine finished second in the boys 4×800 meter relay with a time of 8:14.09 to qualify for state.

Arcanum junior Tanner Delk finished second in the boys 3,200 meter run in a time of 9:45.21 to advance to the state meet.

Ansonia sophomore Brock Shellhaas finished second in the boys pole vault as he cleared 14 feet 8 inches and Ansonia junior Matthew Shook finished fourth as he cleared 13 feet 8 inches, both qualifying for state.

Arcanum senior Chance Klipstine finished fifth in the boys 800 meter run in a time of 1:57.10. Though he finished outside the top four in the regional meet, Klipstine qualified for state as part of the OHSAA’s new at-large rule that allows the two fastest times statewide outside the automatic qualifiers to advance to the state meet.

Tri-Village junior Austin Bruner finished sixth in the boys 100 meter dash with a time of 11.16. Like Arcanum senior Chance Klipstine in the boys 800 meter run, Bruner benefited from the OHSAA’s new at-large qualification system that allowed him to qualify for state.

Other athletes finished their season at the regional meet.

Ansonia senior Aliya Barga finished fifth in the girls high jump as she cleared 5 feet while Arcanum sophomore Audrey Heiser did not clear the bar.

Franklin Monroe sophomore Selene Weaver finished fifth in the girls long jump as she jumped 16 feet 9.5 inches while Tri-Village sophomore Lissa Siler finished 12th as she jumped 15 feet 3.75 inches.

Ansonia senior A’Tyah Knowles finished sixth in the girls 100 meter dash with a time of 12.76.

Arcanum sophomore Morgan Best finished seventh in the girls discus with a throw of 115 feet 6 inches, Franklin Monroe senior Tara Goubeaux finished ninth with a throw of 111 feet 7 inches, Arcanum freshman Trista Hollinger finished 10th with a throw of 104 feet 6 inches, and Tri-Village senior Kathryn Combs finished 13th with a throw of 99 feet 9 inches.

Arcanum senior Issiah Krauss finished seventh in the boys discus with a throw of 128 feet 3 inches while Arcanum senior Alex Weiss finished 10th with a throw of 118 feet 4 inches.

Tri-Village senior Josh Hollinger finished seventh in the boys high jump as he cleared 6 feet, and Franklin Monroe senior Kyle Ressler finished eighth as he cleared 5 feet 10 inches.

Franklin Monroe senior Bailey Wyan finished eighth in the boys 400 meter dash in a time of 59.81.

Bradford junior Karmen Knepp finished eighth in the girls 3,200 meter run with a time of 12:13.38 whiel Arcanum senior Mara Wetzel finished 12th in 13:09.64.

Arcanum freshman Aidan O’Brien finished ninth in the girls 100 meter hurdles with a time of 16.75.

Tri-Village senior Josh Hollinger finished ninth in the boys long jump as he jumped 19 feet 5.75 inches.

Tri-Village senior Kathryn Combs finished 10th in the girls shot put with a toss of 32 feet 9.75 inches.

Franklin Monroe sophomore Keara Knepshield finished 10th in the girls pole vault as she cleared 8 feet 6 inches.

Arcanum senior Jacob Osswald finished 11th in the boys 110 meter hurdles in a time of 17.88.

Arcanum senior Issiah Krauss finished 11th in the boys shot put with a toss of 41 feet 5.5 inches while Arcanum senior Alex Weiss finished 12th with a throw of 41 feet 3.25 inches.

Arcanum junior Ethin Hoffman finished 11th in the boys pole vault as he cleared 11 feet.

Franklin Monroe’s team of senior Bryce Robison, junior Luke Booher, senior Bailey Wyan and senior Kyle Ressler finished 12th in the boys 4×200 meter relay with a time of 1:36.65. Ansonia’s squad of junior Logan Warner, sophomore Logan Alexander, senior Max Wardrip and sophomore Brock Shellhaas finished 13th in 1:38.16.

Arcanum senior Mara Wetzel finished 12th in the girls 1,600 meter run with a time of 5:55.06.

Ansonia’s quartet of senior A’Tyah Knowles, senior Aliya Barga, freshman Kierra Reichert and sophomore Hannah Wilson finished 12th in the girls 4×100 meter relay in a time of 53.00.

Franklin Monroe sophomore Selene Weaver finished 13th in the girls 200 meter dash with a time of 29.49.

Arcanum freshman Aidan O’Brien finished 14th in the girls 300 meter hurdles in a time of 51.79.

Ansonia junior Logan Warner finished 14th in the boys 800 meter run in 2:03.67.

Franklin Monroe’s quartet of senior Danielle McVey, junior Nicole Brocious, freshman Raegan Warner and freshman Katie Ressler finished 15th in the girls 4×800 meter relay in a time of 11:20.84.

Franklin Monroe’s squad of senior Bryce Robison, freshman Nathaniel Davis, junior Luke Booher and senior Kyle Ressler finished 15th in the boys 4×400 meter relay in a time of 3:53.07.

Franklin Monroe’s team of junior Nicole Brocious, sophomore Selene Weaver, senior Danielle McVey and freshman Raegan Warner finished 16th in the girls 4×400 meter relay with a time of 4:39.35.

Tri-Village junior Austin Bruner had a false start in the boys 200 meter dash final.

Bradford junior Jacob McQuinn fouled on his throws in the boys discus.

The Ansonia, Arcanum, Franklin Monroe and Tri-Village state qualifiers will compete in the state track and field meet on June 1 and 2 at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium on the campus of The Ohio State University in Columbus.

