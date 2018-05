GREENVILLE – The Greenville High School tennis teams will host a camp for boys and girls entering the fourth through 12th grades.

The camp will be from 8 to 10 a.m. on June 4 through June 7 at the Greenville High School tennis courts.

The cost is $25 per camper.

For a registration form and more information, visit https://s3-us-west-2.amazonaws.com/sportshub2-uploads-prod/files/sites/783/2017/05/14155624/Tennis-Camp.pdf.