ARCANUM – A pair of Arcanum athletes broke school records last week.

Alexis Abner broke Arcanum’s volleyball record for career aces during a match against Mississinawa Valley on Tuesday, surpassing the old record of 124.

Marcy Bradshaw broke Arcanum’s girls cross country record at the Cross County Conference meet on Saturday at National Trail, breaking the old school record of 19:40.00 with a time of 19:39.72.