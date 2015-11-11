Versailles volleyball player Danielle Winner named 1st team all-MAC

VERSAILLES – Versailles sophomore Danielle Winner earned first team all-Midwest Athletic Conference honors from the league for the 2015 volleyball season.
In addition to Winner making first team all-league, Versailles had Kristin Langston make second team all-MAC. Also, Kami McEldowney made the MAC’s honorable mention team.
St. Henry’s Madison Broering was named the MAC volleyball player of the year, and St. Henry’s Diana Kramer was named the MAC volleyball coach of the year.
St. Henry won the MAC championship with a perfect 9-0 conference record. Coldwater finished second with an 8-1 record, New Bremen was third at 7-2, and Marion Local was fourth at 6-3. Minster, New Knoxville and Versailles tied for fifth with 4-5 records, Delphos St. John’s finished eighth at 2-7, Parkway finished ninth at 1-8, and Fort Recovery finished 10th with a 0-9 record.
All-MAC volleyball
First team
Name School Grade
Paige Hartings Coldwater 11
Tasha Kahlig Coldwater 10
Kendra Siefring Fort Recovery 12
Makenzie Albers Marion Local 12
Emily Mescher Marion Local 12
Devon Heitkamp New Bremen 12
Paige Jones New Bremen 10
Madison Lammers New Knoxville 12
Madison Broering St. Henry 12
Katie Gerlach St. Henry 12
Olivia Niekamp St. Henry 11
Danielle Winner Versailles 10
Player of the year: Madison Broering, St. Henry
Coach of the year: Diana Kramer, St. Henry
Second team
Name School Grade
Danielle Welsch Coldwater 11
Denise Schwieterman Coldwater 12
Jordyn Heitbrink Minster 11
Hannah Schmitmeyer Minster 12
Rosie Westerbeck Minster 11
Kaitlyn Ahrns New Bremen 12
Kenzie Schroer New Knoxville 11
Clista Hellwarth Parkway 11
Claudia Heitkamp St. Henry 10
Ellie Stammen St. Henry 12
Maddie Buettner Delphos St. John’s 12
Jessica Geise Delphos St. John’s 11
Kristin Langston Versailles 12
Honorable mention
Coldwater: Katie McKibben
Fort Recovery: Carley Stone
Marion Local: Tyla Bergman
Minster: Katie Wuebker
New Bremen: Alyse Clune
New Knoxville: Rachel Leffel
Parkway: Sarah Gehron
St. Henry: Savannah Wourms
Delphos St. John’s: Olivia Kahny
Versailles: Kami McEldowney
