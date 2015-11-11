Versailles volleyball player Danielle Winner named 1st team all-MAC

VERSAILLES – Versailles sophomore Danielle Winner earned first team all-Midwest Athletic Conference honors from the league for the 2015 volleyball season.

In addition to Winner making first team all-league, Versailles had Kristin Langston make second team all-MAC. Also, Kami McEldowney made the MAC’s honorable mention team.

St. Henry’s Madison Broering was named the MAC volleyball player of the year, and St. Henry’s Diana Kramer was named the MAC volleyball coach of the year.

St. Henry won the MAC championship with a perfect 9-0 conference record. Coldwater finished second with an 8-1 record, New Bremen was third at 7-2, and Marion Local was fourth at 6-3. Minster, New Knoxville and Versailles tied for fifth with 4-5 records, Delphos St. John’s finished eighth at 2-7, Parkway finished ninth at 1-8, and Fort Recovery finished 10th with a 0-9 record.

All-MAC volleyball

First team

Name School Grade

Paige Hartings Coldwater 11

Tasha Kahlig Coldwater 10

Kendra Siefring Fort Recovery 12

Makenzie Albers Marion Local 12

Emily Mescher Marion Local 12

Devon Heitkamp New Bremen 12

Paige Jones New Bremen 10

Madison Lammers New Knoxville 12

Madison Broering St. Henry 12

Katie Gerlach St. Henry 12

Olivia Niekamp St. Henry 11

Danielle Winner Versailles 10

Player of the year: Madison Broering, St. Henry

Coach of the year: Diana Kramer, St. Henry

Second team

Name School Grade

Danielle Welsch Coldwater 11

Denise Schwieterman Coldwater 12

Jordyn Heitbrink Minster 11

Hannah Schmitmeyer Minster 12

Rosie Westerbeck Minster 11

Kaitlyn Ahrns New Bremen 12

Kenzie Schroer New Knoxville 11

Clista Hellwarth Parkway 11

Claudia Heitkamp St. Henry 10

Ellie Stammen St. Henry 12

Maddie Buettner Delphos St. John’s 12

Jessica Geise Delphos St. John’s 11

Kristin Langston Versailles 12

Honorable mention

Coldwater: Katie McKibben

Fort Recovery: Carley Stone

Marion Local: Tyla Bergman

Minster: Katie Wuebker

New Bremen: Alyse Clune

New Knoxville: Rachel Leffel

Parkway: Sarah Gehron

St. Henry: Savannah Wourms

Delphos St. John’s: Olivia Kahny

Versailles: Kami McEldowney

By Kyle Shaner kshaner@aimmedianetwork.com

