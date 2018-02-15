Arby’s Franchisee AES Restaurant Group acquires 29 restaurants

CARMEL, Ind. — Arby’s franchisee AES Restaurant Group, LLC, announced Wednesday its acquisition of 29 Arby’s restaurants from GZK, Inc. The restaurants acquired are located in greater Dayton area and includes the restaurant in Greenville.

With this purchase, AES will now operate 46 Arby’s restaurants across Georgia, Indiana and Ohio. All GZK employees have been hired by AES, including office support staff and members of the maintenance department.

“We are thrilled to welcome GZK, its restaurants, and its team members into the AES family,” said John Wade, President and Founder of AES Restaurant Group. “For more than 50 years, GZK has owned and operated Arby’s restaurants in the greater Dayton, Ohio area. With this acquisition, we will continue the great work that GZK has already achieved.”

AES will begin to remodel restaurant locations in Dayton this year. Remodeled restaurants will feature Arby’s new Inspire design which delivers an upgraded guest experience and features design elements such as wood tones, white brick, subway tiles, stainless steel finishes, chalkboard graphics, and upgraded lighting and landscaping.