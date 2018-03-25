Everman, Harrod honored at Ag Day luncheon

GREENVILLE — The Darke County Chamber of Commerce held their annual Ag Day and Ag Outlook luncheon Friday afternoon.

Chamber Board of Directors Chairman Tony Roberts delivered a few opening remarks before introducing the luncheon’s guest speakers.

“Agriculture is one of our county’s greatest assets,” Roberts said. “Not only do we rely on agriculture for our food, feed, fiber, and fuel, but our farmers preserve our environment and drive our local economy. Agriculture provides almost everything we eat, use and wear on a daily basis.”

A key point during Roberts’ remarks was the pending reversal of a portion of the new tax law passed by Congress in December. Called “The Grain Glitch,” this controversial bit of legislation allowed farming cooperatives like Harvestland an edge over their corporate competitors.

But ultimately, Roberts said, the day was about celebrating and honoring those who work in agriculture.

“We owe a debt of gratitude to the hard-working men and women who provide us, and much of the world, with a safe, reliable, affordable, and abundant food supply,” Roberts said.

Later, Darke County Chamber Ag Committee Chairman Sam Custer introduced the event’s keynote speaker, Dr. Matthew Roberts. Roberts is founder of The Kernmantle Group, a consulting firm specializing in economics research, as well as an experienced speaker on the grain and energy markets. Before pursuing work in the private sector, Roberts served as a professor in the Department of Agricultural Economics at Ohio State University for 15 years, ending in 2016.

Roberts began his remarks with some sobering statistics, saying that the percentage of people throughout the world living in extreme poverty has dropped from around 90 percent to less than 10 in the last hundred years. Roberts refers to such nuggets of information as “digital Prozac,” saying they help keep things in perspective when he starts to become pessimistic about the state of the modern world.

“By any objective measure, we have never come close to where we are in 2018,” Roberts said. “This is the absolute height of human existence.”

The effect of this worldwide rise out of poverty on agriculture is impossible to overstate, according to Roberts.

“When people get wealthier, they eat better,” Roberts said. “We celebrate with food; it’s a universal human custom. More weath equals more food, which leads to better food.”

As demand for high-quality food – and the ability to purchase it – goes up, so do prices, according to Roberts. But at the same time, political tensions between America, as the world’s biggest exporter, and China, as the world’s biggest importer, can cause conflict, as other countries may avoid doing business with one in fear of angering the other. Trends like the modern gluten-free craze can also lessen demand for certain products, based on the often misguided perception that they are unhealthy.

Roberts’ speech was followed by the presentation of awards for Agricultural Achievement and Agricultural Advocacy. Darke County USDA Farm Service Executive Director Jon Everman received the award for advocacy, having demonstrated leadership and support in the advancement of agriculture in the community for many years.

“After Dr. Roberts, this is a hard position to be in,” Everman said. “I’ve watched others receive this award, and to be exemplified alongside those people is a great honor. But there’s nothing that means more than having people walk into our office and say, ‘You guys are doing a great job.’”

The award for Agriculture Achievement, meanwhile, went to Harrod and Harrod Farms, LLC, as active participants in the agricultural production chain who have demonstrated leadership and support of agriculture.

“Thank you,” Tom Harrod said, accepting the award alongside his wife, Jayne, and son and daughter-in-law, Korey and Brittany Harrod. “Darke County is a great place to call home.”

