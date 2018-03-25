Darke County court hears theft, weapons charges

GREENVILLE — Defendants appeared on weapons, forgery, and theft charges in Darke County Common Pleas Court last week. Judge Jonathan P. Hein presided.

Darrel Wintrow, age 54, of Greenville, pled guilty to one count of having a weapon while under disability, a third-degree felony. Two additional counts of violating a protection order were dismissed as part of a plea agreement between Wintrow and the Darke County prosecutor’s office.

Wintrow’s previous criminal history includes charges of possession of dangerous ordnance, as well as a charge of gross sexual imposition dating from March of last year.

After advising the defendant of his rights, Judge Hein accepted the guilty plea. Wintrow’s next court appearance is a sentencing hearing, to be held May 3.

Charles Phillips, of Greenville, appeared via video teleconference with the Darke County Jail on charges of forgery and theft, two fifth-degree felonies carrying penalties of up to 12 months in prison each. Darke County Adult Probation Officer John Tabler alleged that Phillips had not been compliant with the terms of his probation on these charges, having tested positive for various drugs and been found in possession of drug abuse instruments.

Phillips denied the allegations, and further stated that any additional jail time would put him in danger of becoming unemployed.

“I start work Monday, and I believe I was doing everything right,” Phillips said. “I was going to recovery, going to A.A. If I have to stay in here past Monday, I’m not going to have a job.”

Judge Hein appointed attorney Randall Braeden to represent Phillips and set bond at $50,000. His next court appearance is a probable cause and disposition hearing to be held April 5.

Justin Powell, age 42, of Greenville, appeared via video teleconference on allegations of failure to report with probation authorities, testing positive for drugs, and failure to make restitution payments. These allegations stem from earlier charges of grand theft of firearms, a third-degree felony carrying penalties of up to 24 months in prison.

Powell admitted the allegations and waived his right to an attorney. Prosecutor Deborah Quigley recommended admitting Powell to the MonDay program.

“I’ve worked with Justin for a very long time, and I’m not ready to throw in the towel just yet,” Tabler told the court. “This time he started like a fire, but things slowly caught back up with him. I think MonDay is a good option: I think Justin needs that length of sobriety. Otherwise, I’m afraid we’re going to see his name in the obituaries one of these days, and I don’t want that for Justin.”

Judge Hein ordered Powell to report to the MonDay facility in Dayton as soon as a bed becomes available.

By Tony Baker

