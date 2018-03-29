Arcanum’s Roberts Agency Nationwide Insurance merges with Graves-Fearon Agency

ARCANUM —The Roberts Agency Nationwide Insurance held a ribbon cutting, hosted by the Darke County Chamber of Commerce, Wednesday to celebrate its merger with Graves-Fearon Agency Nationwide after 36 years in business.

Tony Roberts, principal agent for the Roberts Agency, is stepping back his role with the company as he readies for retirement. He will still remain at the insurance office location but will serve in an advisory role for the agency and handle crop insurance sales for the area.

“It’s a big decision for me and my wife Roberta to make this move…Roberta has been my partner for 43 years,” Roberts told the crowd appreciatively. “I’m tickled that we have a gentleman coming, who lives in Darke County, who wants to have an office right here, and be part of Nationwide and the new way we do business.”

Mike Fearon, principal agent for the Graves-Fearon Agency, will be taking over property and casualty and farm clients at the Arcanum office with the help of remaining staff Sharyn Harmon (32 years) and Beth Roberts (18 years). The agency’s name will change on April 1.

“Even though the name will change, the same great service with the same great people will still be offered,” both men assured. “We value and appreciate our client’s business and will always strive to provide exceptional insurance service.”

Fearon, who’s been an agent for 11 years, also has offices in Troy and Vandalia. He currently manages an agency with a 55-year history. He’s a resident of Arcanum, along with his wife Rachel, and his children, who attend school in the district.

“…This opportunity just made sense and obviously enables us to have an agency, right here, in our home town where we plan to stay forever. We are really excited about it. I’m really excited to carry on the tradition that Tony’s laid here for us,” said Fearon to a crowd of chamber members, employees, family and friends.

The agency, that’s located at 708 North Main St., offers Auto, Home, Farm, Life, Health, Commercial and Crop Insurance to potential customers. The office hours are Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information on the agency’s offerings, call 937-692-5318 or email feronm2@nationwide.com

Name will change, office remains the same