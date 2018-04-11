Steinke, Shell station robber appear in court

GREENVILLE — Darke County Common Pleas Court heard cases involving robbery, safe-cracking, and trafficking in methamphetamine Wednesday. Judge Jonathan P. Hein presided.

Anthony Felix, age 25, of New York, appeared on charges of robbery, a third-degree felony carrying penalties of up to five years in prison and a potential $10,000 fine. Felix was apprehended by Greenville police Monday morning after entering the Dill Oil Shell station on Union Street and brandishing what appeared to be a handgun. A “realistic-looking BB gun” was later recovered from Felix’s vehicle.

Darke County Prosecutor R. Kelly Ormsby recommended $50,000 bond, as Felix has a prior criminal record in New York and New Hampshire and no known connections in this area, making him a flight risk. Judge Hein set bond at $75,000 and appointed attorney Nicole Pohlman for the defense. The defendant’s next court appearance is April 18.

Christopher Steinke, age 33, of Versailles, pled guilty to two counts of breaking and entering, three counts of safe-cracking, and three counts of tampering with evidence. In accordance with a plea agreement between Steinke and the Darke County Prosecutor, seven additional counts of charges including theft were dismissed. The charges carried collective penalties of up to 15 years in prison and a possible $52,000 fine.

Assistant Prosecutor James Bennett and Randall Braeden, Steinke’s attorney, jointly recommended a three-year sentence on the breaking and entering counts, with any sentence for the remaining charges to be served concurrently. Steinke asked the court for some sort of mental health treatment, claiming an abusive relationship with his wife was part of what drove him to commit crimes.

“She messed my head up pretty good, and got me addicted to drugs,” Steinke said.

Judge Hein sentenced Steinke to three years, and advised the defendant to use that time to work on developing crucial life skills.

“You need to make the next three years profitable, because they’re going to cost the state $78,000,” Hein said. “And if you don’t get any better, what are you gonna do coming out? Get ready to run your own life: it’s not easy, but the next three years is practice.”

Finally, Jason Hunt, age 25, of Greenville, pled guilty to one count of aggravated trafficking in methamphetamine, a fourth-degree felony. An additional count was dismissed in accordance with a plea agreement between Hunt and the prosecutor’s office. In addition, a specification establishing that Hunt was caught with drugs within 1,000 yards of a school – thus specifying a stiffer sentence – was dismissed.

Judge Hein accepted Hunt’s guilty plea. His next court appearance is a sentencing hearing, to be held May 31.

By Tony Baker

