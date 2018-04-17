Local businesses support Greenville High School After Prom

GREENVILLE – As Greenville High School prepares for this year’s prom planned for Saturday, April 28 at Romer’s from 5:30 to 11 p.m., school officials plan an After Prom event to keep students safe and entertained.

The After Prom, which will be held at the Greenville High School immediately after prom from 11 p.m. to 2 a.m., has become an annual event. It is sponsored by the Greenville High School Senior Class with help from the Greenville High School Student’s Against Destructive Decisions Club (SADD).

Several local businesses have shown their support for this event by donating items for the festivities, through door prizes and food.

“The whole community gets behind After Prom,” said Kathy Quinn, Senior Class advisor and Spanish teacher.

She said this year, 24 businesses from the community have contributed to the event. Their donations, combined with the Class of 2018 contributions, totaled to over $1,000 in door prizes.

SVG Motors will donate a car for one lucky student to win. This will be the third year SVG Motors has given away a car for Greenville’s After Prom. President of SVG Motors Steve VanGorder will be the person who draws the name of the winner for the 2008 Hyundai Accent Hatchback GS, which only has 49,223 miles.

“What better way to get involved in the community then with the future of the community. I like parties and After Prom has been a lot of fun. I get to play, hang out with the kids, and give away a car,” said VanGorder.

The car will be given away at 2 a.m. at the end of the event. Students only have to purchase an After Prom ticket to be entered into the drawings for all the door prizes, including the car.

Having a chance to win a car is a huge draw for students, but class officers, President Landin Brown, Vice President Braden Russell, Secretary Alex Chui, Treasurer Addy Frens and Reporter Will Coomer have other entertainment planned as well. There will be an inflatable bungee run, an inflatable wrecking ball game, an inflatable Jacob’s ladder, 9 Square in the Air, corn hole, card and board games, a Mario Kart tournament and music.

The businesses who have helped make the After Prom successful include:

Food: Domino’s Pizza, donating 20 pizzas, JT’s donating 50 turkey wraps, Dairy King, donating ice cream

Other: Wintrow Signs, donating sign for car display

Door Prizes: SVG Chevrolet, donating car, Best Bite Grill, Bob Evans, China Garden, Dave Knapp, Double M. Diner, Great Clips, Greenville National Bank, Hot Head Burrito, Jostens, Kitchen Aide, Lowe’s, Marco’s Pizza, Mercer Savings Bank, Papa John’s Pizza, Pizza Hut, Scott Family McDonald’s. Second National Bank, Taco Bell, The Thirsty Turtle.

Mary Jones | The Daily Advocate President of SVG Motors, Steve VanGorder will be in attendance at the Greenville After Prom to select the student winner of the 2008 Hyundai Accent. Senior Class Advisor and Spanish teacher Kathy Quinn is head of the After Prom. http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/04/web1_SVG-Motors-2-.jpg Mary Jones | The Daily Advocate President of SVG Motors, Steve VanGorder will be in attendance at the Greenville After Prom to select the student winner of the 2008 Hyundai Accent. Senior Class Advisor and Spanish teacher Kathy Quinn is head of the After Prom.