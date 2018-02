GREENVILLE — Edward Michael “Mike” Barnes, 69, of Greenville, Ohio, passed away Monday, January 29, 2018, at 4 a.m., at Reid Hospital, Richmond, Indiana. He was born May 26, 1948, in Harlan, Kentucky, the son of the late James Franklin and Stella Mae (Haney) Barnes.

He served his country in the U.S. Marine Corp. in Vietnam, where he received the Purple Heart.

A memorial service was held at Zechar Bailey Funeral Home, in Greenville.