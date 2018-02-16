KENT AND SUE TEAFORD

WALNUT CREEK, Calif. — Dr. Alan Kent Teaford and Mrs. Sue Ellen Straker Teaford died following an automobile accident near their home in Walnut Creek, California — Kent on January 28, the day of the accident, and Sue on January 31. He was 76 years old, she was 75.

They are survived by their three children — sons: Matthew of Anchorage, Alaska, and Andrew of Denver, Colorado, and daughter Jennifer of Oakland, California. They have six grandchildren: Lucy, Maya, Zachary, Owen, Grace and Francis. Kent is survived by his sister Kathy Borel of Naples, Florida. Sue is survived by her sister Ann Timmons of St. Petersburg, Florida, and three brothers: Jim Straker of Columbus, Ohio, John Straker of Abilene, Texas, and Rick Straker of Honolulu, Hawaii. Their surviving pets, Jayber and Rosie, are in the care of their children as they would have wanted it.

A memorial service is being planned to celebrate their lives.