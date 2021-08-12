GTS Fair Shuttle announces schedule

GREENVILLE — Greenville Transit System will be offering Park & Ride service weekdays from 5 to 11 p.m. and the first weekend only from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. The shuttle will run from the Martz Street gate (Gate 3) to two locations on a continuous basis. The locations offer free parking. Drop off and pick up points are:

-Greenville Municipal Building — 100 Public Square

-Darke County Job & Family Services Office — 631 Wagner Avenue

Rides are $1 per person one way. Wheelchair and scooter service is available. Children under 5 ride free with a paying adult.

Riders wanting to go to the fair from other locations will need to call to schedule their ride during regular hours and pay the regular GTS fare.

Call GTS at 937-547-1811 for details or to book your ride.