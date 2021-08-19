Commissioners laud new Eagle Scout

By Meladi Brewer

DailyAdvocate.com

GREENVILLE — The Darke County Board of Commissioners met Monday afternoon to declare a proclamation for a Darke County Eagle Scout. Commissioners Matt Aultman, Michael Stegall, and Larry Holmes were presiding.

The board approved a journal entry for a Proclamation for Kurt Meiring as an Eagle Scout in the Osgood area. Meiring is part of the Boy Scout Troop #97 and installed four benches at the Osgood Community Park in Osgood, Ohio.

“He’s a local eagle scout who has completed his 21 merit badges,” Aultman said. “Plus he’s put up some benches and cleaned up the community in Osgood.”

In order to become an Eagle scout, one must complete six months of a leadership position, earn 13 required merit badges, and eight elective merit badges. He must also participate in a scoutmaster conference and complete the Eagle scout application.

“It takes a lot of hard work and determination for an individual to get there,” said Aultman.

An Eagle scout completes one final big project solely configured and managed on their own. It is a way to give back to the community through more than a basic trash pick up.

“We’ve been fortunate that we’ve had three in the last year get to that level,” Aultman added, “and we are happy to always proclaim those individuals who go above and beyond the normal folks.”

Aug. 15, 2021, was proclaimed, by the commissioners, to be a day of celebrating Meiring for all his accomplishments by the respected leaders from various professions.

The Darke County Board of Commissioners meets every Monday and Wednesday at the county administrative office located at 520 S. Broadway in Greenville. For more information, contact the commissioner’s office at 937-547-7370.

