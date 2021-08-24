Junior Fair elects newest officers

By Dawn Hatfield

DARKE COUNTY — Junior Fair Board elections were held at the Great Darke County Fairgrounds between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 23. To be eligible for office, a candidate must show in the department in which he or she runs. For the current election, any candidate also must have submitted an application by Aug. 1, 2021. Fellow junior fair members were able to cast votes for their preferred candidates in their own departments. Once elected, each officer typically serves a two-year term. Election winners were posted outside the Junior Fair Board Office shortly after voting closed on Monday. Congratulations to all the winners of this year’s election!

Dairy: Jayden Hicks

Dogs: Asa DeMange; Justin Heitkamp

Horses: GraceLynn Harter

Rabbits: Sophia Aultman; Katelynne Michael; Jamie Hemmelgarn (1 year)

Swine: Brooke Anderson

Youth Building FFA: Andrew Wuebker

