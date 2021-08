Samantha Suter, 7, gets a dig for the Green Wave.

Susie Blocher, 10, puts up a serve against the Troy Trojans on Tuesday.

Carmen Badell, 13, hits a return shot for the Green Wave.

Greenville’s Libby McKinney, passes off to a teammate in Tuesday’s match against Troy.

Kierah Beavins, 26, makes a pass.