Jr. Fair Market Lamb Sale a success

Staff report

GREENVILLE — Even the extreme heat and sweltering conditions at the Great Darke County Fair could not keep the 4-H Market Lamb youth exhibitors and their supporters from turning out for the “Market Lamb Sale” at the Fair on Tuesday evening, Aug. 24, 2021. This year’s sale was conducted “in person” much to the delight of all, since last year’s sale was held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Grand Champion Lamb, shown by Caden Hanes, sold for a near record price of $4,145. to a consortium of many buyers including Ted Finnarn, Attorney, the Darke County Farmers Union, Dave Knapp Ford, and the Farm Bureau, among others. Caden’s parents are Josh and Nicia Hanes, and Caden is the great-grandson of Don and Helen Hanes. Don was a well-respected Mississinawa Township farmer and a past member of the Darke County Fair Board.

The Jr. Fair “Market Goat Sale,” followed immediately after the Lamb Sale. The Grand Champion was shown by Emily Wright (parents Jason and Rachelle Wright) sold for a price of $1,020. to a consortium of buyers, including Dave Knapp Ford.