Domestic Arts Department features Ron Myers, woodworking

GREENVILLE — The Domestic Arts Department proudly welcomed Ron Myers as the 2021 Great Darke County Fair Featured Exhibitor. Ron has been woodworking for approximately 20 years and has been showing his art at the fair since 2003 where he has won numerous ribbons and a rosette.

Ron’s memories of the fair, however, extend far beyond his first domestic arts show in 2003. A native of Darke County, Ron, his parents, and his 12 siblings often attended the fair. His parents showed fruits and vegetables, and Ron showed sheep at both the county and state levels. In 1963, he even won the Ohio state sheep shearing contest!

Standing in his cozy fair exhibit, surrounded by intricate wooden masterpieces, it is somewhat surprising to learn this artist spent 35 years working as a plumber for GM. Ron explained woodworking was always an interest but something he had too little time to do while working and raising a family. Anyone can see that Ron is now just as handy with a scroll saw as he once was with a pipe wrench. His small scroll blades are displayed so that visitors to the exhibit can examine the sharp, delicate edges that shape his beautiful artwork.

When chatting with Ron, one senses the love he has for his materials, a vast array of light and dark woods and all shades in between. He was quick to point out the various colors in his pieces are from different types of wood as he rarely paints and never stains his art. Over time, the woods darken but remain distinctive, and Ron explained this is part of their unique beauty in his eyes. He also loves working with recycled materials and giving them renewed life. Ron enjoys creating fretwork (interlaced geometric designs), intarsia (wooden mosaic-like pictures), Christmas decorations, rocking horses, and pie safes to name a few of his favorites.

Not only an artist but a generous soul, Ron often gives his projects away to family and friends as well as to charities. He participates each year in the Ansonia Lumber Toy Show where the toys are donated to children in need. He kindly offers support and advice to other artists and exhibitors, “Don’t worry about winning or losing. Just be proud of what you make, and let people enjoy it!”

Ron would like to offer a special thanks to Mary and Bruce Williams for their help in setting up his featured exhibit this year.

