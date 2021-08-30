Feast & Fest show adds Xtreme Roughstock Rodeo to lineup

Staff report

GREENVILLE — Darke County will showcase the Feast & Fest Food Truck Rally & Craft Show along with the Xtreme Roughstock Rodeo on Saturday, Sept. 11 from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. at the Great Darke County Fairgrounds.

The food truck rally and craft show will be a celebration of local, small businesses. Small businesses are the backbone of our economy in the United States, Ohio, and Darke County. Come out and help support them during this food truck and craft show celebration. These local small businesses need your support NOW more than ever! The event will take place rain or shine.

The food trucks confirmed so far are: Badge’s BBQ, Buckeye Burgers, Crème de la Crème Cakery, Fifty5 Rivers Barge, Get Loaded, Hogback BBQ Pit, Homestead Spud, Kettle Colonel, Kona Ice, Little Z’s, Mariachis Mobile, MBJ Concessions, Nacho Pig, Potato Tornados & More, Roll on In, Shannon’s Southern Style Sweet Tea, Tortilla Street Food, Wood Fired Pizza and Zaki Grill.

We also have a large selection of over 50 local craft vendors and specialty clothing boutique trucks and shops. The craft vendors will be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and located inside the coliseum and outside under tents.

There is a full day of entertainment in the gazebo. The live entertainment includes the following: Darke County’s Got Talent competition from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., local Darke County band, “The Green de Villes,” playing from 3 to 4 p.m., and the featured band will be Darke County local, “Shannon Clark & The Sugar,” from 4:30 to 6 p.m.

The Darke County’s Got Talent Competition will be located at the outside gazebo starting at 11:30 a.m. We welcome singers, musicians, dancers, magicians, or anybody with a talent to share. First place winner will receive $150, 2nd place will receive $100, and 3rd place will receive $50. If you are interested in participating, email Stephan Markland for an application at: [email protected]

Dayton Area Amusements will offer rides for the kids from 12 to 8 p.m. Armbands are $17 each, but receive a $5 off coupon by going to the Facebook page for the “Feast & Fest Food Truck Rally & Craft Show.” Family packs of tickets are also available, 25 tickets for $20 with most rides requiring 2-to-3 tickets each.

Go to the registration table located across from the gazebo area to enter your name in a drawing for a chance to win over $1,500 in prizes donated from local restaurants and businesses. Winners will be announced each hour and you can collect your prize at the registration table located across from the gazebo. You will receive an entry ticket when you park your car at the fairgrounds. Solid Rock Apostolic Church will manage parking for the event. We appreciate all of our local business sponsors promoting this great event for our community.

The new event this year will be the Xtreme Roughstock Rodeo. Gates to the grandstands will open at 5 p.m. The event begins with Family Hour from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. and will include pony rides, pictures with the cowboys, and a muttin’ bustin’ competition. Come see the bareback and saddle bronc riding cowboys along with the pretty cowgirls and their horses face off in the barrel racing competition. The action then intensifies with a wild bull riding event as cowboys try to tame the beast for eight seconds of fury. New this year will be the freestyle bullfighting competition where the bullfighting clowns try to out-maneuver a Mexican bull for 60 seconds. The action is going to be extreme and you won’t want to miss it! Tickets can be purchased for the rodeo online at www.darkecountyfair.com or go to www.etix.com. You can also call the Darke County Fairgrounds office at 937-548-5044 or purchase in person at the Darke County Fairgrounds office.

“We couldn’t be happier about everything that’s come together for this much-anticipated event of the season,” said Jason Blackburn, the promoter of the event. “Amazing food, one-of-a-kind local crafts and great vendors, live music, Darke County’s Got Talent competition, amusement rides, family-friendly entertainment and the Roughstock Rodeo – it’s going to be a great day for the whole family, and we hope you can come join us!”

For more details about the event and to participate in contests, you can go to the following: www.facebook.com/cremedelacreme.cakery and then click on the Events tab for “The Feast & Fest Food Truck Rally & Craft Show” and the “Xtreme Roughstock Rodeo” or contact Jason Blackburn at 937-621-2166 or at [email protected]