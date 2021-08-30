Transportation available for those with OUD

Staff report

GREENVILLE — Individuals in Darke County who struggle with Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) have a new resource available to aid in their recovery.

Through funding provided by the National Institutes of Health’s HEALing Communities Study, Recovery and Wellness Centers of Midwest Ohio has hired a driver to provide transportation to and from counseling and treatment appointments.

According to Cynthia Cook-Wion, CEO of Recovery and Wellness, “Transportation has emerged as a key barrier to treatment for those with substance use disorders. This new service means that those in need of treatment have one less obstacle to overcome.”

Transportation is available Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday during normal business hours. Those with OUD who are in need of transportation to appointments should speak with their providers at Recovery and Wellness or Family Health for more information on how to schedule rides.

The HEALing Communities Study partners locally with the Coalition for a Healthy Darke County to research grant-funded, community-based interventions with the goal of reducing opioid overdose deaths. To learn more about the study and to access additional resources including free naloxone (Narcan) and information about medications to treat opioid use disorder, visit www.HealTogetherOH.org/Darke. The Coalition’s Facebook page (@DarkeCoalition) and website (www.CoalitionDarkeCounty.com) are also helpful with a wide range of community resources listed.

For more information about the HEALing Communities Study, please contact Amy Farmer, Community Engagement Coordinator, at [email protected]