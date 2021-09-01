‘Popcorn and Prohibition’ First Friday Sept. 3

By Carol Marsh

DailyAdvocate.com

GREENVILLE — Step back in time for a 1920s evening “on the town” at the Popcorn and Prohibition First Friday Event, hosted by Mainstreet Greenville September 3 from 6 to 9 p.m.

According to local legend, Frank and Ida Thomas owned the best popcorn stand in the area from 1891 to 1937. Ida’s popcorn was a 5¢ staple in Downtown Greenville, drawing people from all walks of life. In honor of the “Popcorn Lady” and her long standing business, First Friday attendees are encouraged to stop by the Welcome Center at 421 S. Broadway to receive a free bag of popcorn. Within each bag, attendees will find a list of secret “speakeasy” locations and deals offered by local businesses exclusively during this event.

An evening of music awaits with live performances by The GreenDeVilles, sponsored by The Merchant House and Tribute Funeral Homes, and acoustic music from Jason Grieshop. Downtown businesses will offer deals such as free gifts, discounts on purchases, popcorn — and exclusive bathtub gin!

In true “Prohibition” fashion, the details and locations of these offers will kept secret. So, in order discover where they can get these deals, First Friday event-goers must get their popcorn first, at the Welcome Center.

“Popcorn and Prohibition” promises to be a great evening to take advantage of the DORA. Visit mainstreetgreenville.org to find more information, including how the DORA works, and where beverages can be carried.

First Friday is a monthly event hosted by Main Street Greenville, a non-profit organization committed to stimulating and supporting revitalization efforts, historic preservation, and economic growth in historic Downtown Greenville. To learn more, visit www.MainStreetGreenville.org, or onFacebook. Questions? Call 937-548-4998 or email [email protected]

Carol Marsh covers community interest stories and handles obituaries for Darke County Media. Have an event to share? She can be contacted by email at [email protected] or by phone at 937-569-4314.