Today’s Harvest Corn Maze announces Sept. 10 opening

Staff report

NEW PARIS — Today’s Harvest in New Paris, Ohio, is celebrating their 15th year of hosting the largest maze in the state with a tribute to the 20th Anniversary of 9/11. Hometown Comfort in New Paris, together with Today’s Harvest, is paying tribute to an especially important part of history. This year, guests will work through our 25-acre maze searching for over 18 checkpoints while learning about and remembering the important day in American history.

Today’s Harvest is a huge supporter of Dayton Children’s Hospital. A little over 21 years ago, the Owners of Today’s Harvest had a son born with a rare chromosomal disorder and spent the first month of his life in Dayton Children’s Hospital. Over the last 21 years he has spent many days and nights in and out of Dayton Children’s Hospital receiving outstanding care and service. Today’s Harvest uses the corn maze platform to not only donate the entire corn crop of the maze to Dayton Children’s Hospital, but to work with many local partners who donate money and raw materials that, in turn, help Dayton Children’s Hospital continue to assist area children and their families.

In addition to the corn maze, visitors can take a weekend ride in the barrel train; play corn hole, putt-putt golf, or life-size checkers; or launch the Corn Cannon. New in 2021 are our giant slide, giant swing set, and “Jack Splat” the pumpkin launcher! These are just a few of the many attractions available during the visit. Children will enjoy the rope maze and duck races and kiddie play area.

The Corn Maze will be open weekends from Sept. 10 through Oct. 31. The maze is open through the week from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. for guests. The last day for the maze will be Oct. 31. Today’s Harvest hours are Friday and Saturday 10 a.m. – 9 p.m. and Sunday 12 – 6 p.m.

Ticket prices are $15 for a season pass, $10 for daily entry, and children ages 4 and under are free with paying adult. Season passes are good from the date of purchase through Oct. 31. Enjoy a $1 discount per entry with a canned good donation to our local food pantry.

Large groups or corporate outings are welcomed at the maze. Please call Today’s Harvest at 937-437-0166 for more information.

Today’s Harvest Farm Market and Corn Maze, owned and operated by Tom and Lisa Jordan and their family, is located at the corner of Rt. 320 and US 40 in New Paris. For more information on their fresh produce or the Corn Maze, visit www.todaysharvestfarm.com.