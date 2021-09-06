Wayne HealthCare Foundation continues to support Empowering kids

Staff report

GREENVILLE – Wayne HealthCare Foundation has once again provided a grant to Empowering Darke County Youth to support its academic services to Darke County Youth.

The Wayne HealthCare Foundation actively supports a healthy Darke County community and understands the need for healthy minds as well as healthy bodies. This is the Foundation’s fifth year of support for Empowering students.

Empowering Darke County Youth conducts After School Tutoring programs in Greenville Elementary, Ansonia Elementary, and Arcanum-Butler Middle School. Empowering also offers virtual learning through Empowering Distance, and once again this summer provided individual tutoring at Greenville Public Library. Since 2016, Empowering Darke County Youth has worked over 21,000 hours with nearly 1,100 students throughout Darke County.

Empowering Darke County Youth is a 501c3 United Way Partner Agency providing year around tutoring programs to assist students in the areas of language arts and math with the goal of Strong Students for a Strong Community.