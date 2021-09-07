Football roundup: Arcanum, Ansonia post big WOAC wins

UNION CITY — Arcanum scored six of its seven touchdowns in the first half to take control early in a dominating 52-0 win over Mississinawa Valley in a Western Ohio Athletic Conference game.

Bruce Schondelmyer threw 12-yard and 10-yard touchdown passes to Ian Baker and a 20-yard TD pass to Zade Shank to help the Trojans (3-0, 2-0 WOAC) amass a 24-0 lead after three successful two-point conversion tries.

Schondelmyer threw a 19-yard TD pass and a 25-yard TD pass to Brennen Troutwine in the second quarter and threw a 40-yard TD pass to Ian Baker. Damian Steck kicked extra points after all three TDs to push the lead to 45-0.

Troutwine finished Arcanum’s scoring by hauling in a 75-yard TD pass from Schondelmyer in the third quarter.

Arcanum had 506 yards of offense and committed one turnover while the Blackhawks gained 109 yards of offense and committed three turnovers.

Schondelmyer completed 18-of-31 passes for 339 yards and seven TDs and ran for 75 yards on six carries. Troutwine caught six passes for 160 yards with three TDs, Baker caught four passes for 85 yards and three TDs and Shank caught six passes for 84 yards and one TD.

Troutwine also returned eight kickoffs for 237 yards.

Tyler Huber intercepted two passes and Garrett Garno intercepted one.

Arcanum is scheduled to host Ansonia this Thursday while Mississinawa Valley (0-3, 0-2) is scheduled to travel to Tri-Village.

Ansonia 34, New Lebanon Dixie 0

The Tigers scored four touchdowns in the second quarter to jump-start a running-clock victory over Dixie in a WOAC game on Friday in Ansonia.

Peyton Beam scored on a 37-yard touchdown run to get Ansonia going, then Exzavier Moody scored on a 25-yard run to boost the lead to 14-0. Ian Schmitmeyer threw a 30-yard touchdown pass to Garrett Stammen and Jackson Shellhaas scored on a 7-yard TD run before halftime to increase the lead to 27-0.

The Tigers’ final touchdown came when Schmitmeyer threw a 61-yard pass to Trendon Spence in the third quarter.

Ansonia had 369 yards of offense. Schmitmeyer completed 6-of-9 passes for 126 yards and two TDs. Beam ran for 112 yards and one TD on 14 carries while Moody ran for 48 yards and one TD on four carries. Spence caught two passes for 86 yards and hauled in two TD passes.

Keegen Weiss led Ansonia with 6.5 tackles.

The Tigers (2-1, 2-0) are scheduled to travel to Arcanum this Thursday.

Tri-Village 41, Twin Valley South 6

The Patriots ran away to a big WOAC win on Friday in West Alexandria.

Tanner Printz scored on a 1-yard run in the first quarter and Branden Keating threw a 26-yard TD pass to Justin Finkbine and a 10-yard TD pass to Josh Scantland to give the squad a 20-0 lead.

Keating threw a 30-yard TD pass to Finkbine in the third quarter and Reed Wehr scored on a 16-yard run to push the lead to 34-0 and start a running clock. Scantland finished Tri-Village’s scoring in the fourth with a 64-yard interception return.

The Patriots (2-1, 1-1) gathered 375 yards of offense and had one turnover while the Panthers had 203 yards and five turnovers.

Keating completed 11-of-16 pass attempts for 178 yards with three TDs and one interception. Wehr ran for 125 yards and one TD on 13 carries. Finkbine caught four passes for 79 yards with two TDs and Printz caught three passes for 62 yards.

In addition to Scantland, Keating, Wilson Suggs and Jace Lipps each intercepted one pass. Printz recovered one fumble. Austin Rismiller led the team with 10 tackles while Scantland had 7.5.

Tri-Village is scheduled to host Mississinawa Valley this Friday.

Marion Local 19, Versailles 17

The Tigers fell in their Midwest Athletic Conference opener on Friday in Maria Stein after Marion Local’s Kyle’s Otte scored on a 2-yard TD run with 2:29 left in the fourth quarter.

Versailles (2-1, 1-0) turned the ball over twice in the final two minutes, including an interception by the Flyers’ Darren Meier in the final 30 seconds.

Dylan Fleck scored on a 1-yard TD run in the first quarter to give the Flyers a 6-0 lead after a failed two-point conversion try.

Chase McEldowney made a 20-yard field goal early in the second quarter to cut the gap to three points, but Marion Local’s Owen Rindler returned the ensuing kickoff 60 yards for a touchdown.

But the Tigers took the lead before halftime. Carson Bey scored on a 3-yard TD run, then Titus Gehret scored on a 5-yard run right before halftime to put the team ahead 17-13.

Versailles had 284 yards of offense. Bey completed 15-of-26 passes for 191 yards with two interceptions.

The Tigers are scheduled to host Parkway this Friday.

Tri-County North 34, Bradford 16

The Railroaders grabbed an early lead but couldn’t hang on and lost a WOAC game on Friday in Lewisburg.

Owen Canan threw a 14-yard touchdown pass to Garrett Trevino in the first quarter and threw a two-point conversion pass to Hudson Hill to give the squad an 8-0 lead.

The Panthers tied it 8-8 in the second quarter, but Ben Kitts tackled a player in the end zone to give the Railroaders the lead again at 10-8.

Tri-County North scored on a 58-yard TD run before the end of the quarter to take a 14-10 halftime lead, then scored on three TD runs in the third quarter to pull out to a 34-10 advantage. Hill caught a 5-yard TD pass in the fourth to narrow the final gap to 18 points.

Tri-County North had 351 yards of offense and committed one turnover while Bradford had 156 yards of offense.

Canan completed 12-of-20 passes for 160 yards with two TDs. Landon Monnin caught six passes for 101 yards while Hill caught five passes for 52 yards and one TD. The squad managed -4 rushing yards on 29 carries.

Canan led the team with 17.5 tackles, 16 of which were solo. He also had one fumble recovery. Tucker Miller made 7.5 tackles.

Bradford (0-3, 0-2) is scheduled to host National Trail on Friday.

Union City 28, Hagerstown 9

The Indians earned a Tri-Eastern Conference victory on Friday in Union City.

Union City (2-1, 1-1 TEC) is scheduled to travel to Knightstown this Friday.