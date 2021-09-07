Versailles FFA, Fire Department announce 10th annual Farm Safety Program

Staff report

VERSAILLES — The Versailles FFA and Versailles Fire Department will sponsor the 10th Biannual Darke County & Surrounding Areas EMS and Fire Fighter Farm Safety Day at Mark Stucke’s farm on Oct. 16 from 8:30 a.m. to 3:15 p.m. All surrounding area EMT and fire fighters are invited to attend this free event. A free catered lunch will be served and participants will be able to receive hours of continuing education credits (Site Number 1390). The emphasis of this year’s training will include the following stations: Bucket Truck Rescue, Grain Bin Construction and Hazards, Fertilizer and Chemical Safety, Modern Agriculture Equipment, and Debriefing Silo Extrication and Auger Entanglement. Activities will be held outside, so please plan accordingly. Participants should bring appropriate rescue gear if available. Please wear closed-toe shoes and long pants. The address of Stucke Farms is 11411 St. Rt. 185 Versailles, Ohio. To RSVP please contact Dena Wuebker at [email protected] or 937-423-2369 or reach out to Taylor Bergman at [email protected] or 937-621-9136. Limited to the first 100 participants; please RSVP by Oct. 11