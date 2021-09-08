Tools for the trade

By Carol Marsh

GREENVILLE — Greenville Career Tech Education Center’s newest program in Construction Technology recently received a generous donation from Bruns Construction of 20 tool bags, fully fitted with construction tools for this year’s G-CTEC students.

“Community partnerships like this one make it possible for us to continue to offer high quality Career Technical Education that benefits students and our community,” said G-CTEC Director Andrea Townsend.

Tool bags included hammers, safety glasses, speed square, hard hat, screwdrivers (and more) will be to be used in the Construction Lab as students apply new technical and “hands-on” skills.

Bruns Construction also generously donated over $3,000 to help purchase new larger shop tools for the lab, as well as cordless drills.

“We are so proud to partner with this new program and see students succeed in our community and the industry,” said Nick Koesters of Bruns Construction.

The 2021-2022 school year will be the first year for the Construction Technology Program at G-CTEC. Students have the opportunity to participate in the program as Juniors and Seniors at Greenville High School. The Construction Program will be taught by Construction Technology instructor Adam Eberwein, and will concentrate on multiple foundations and fundamentals of entry-level processes of construction technology.

In the first year, students are introduced to materials, methods and equipment used in carpentry and masonry. Students will also learn blueprint reading as it relates to the architecture and construction. Students will also develop an estimate of material, time, personnel, and equipment needs, availability and cost.

The second year of this program will focus on students exploring many basic skills involved in construction of a building. Students will learn physical principles and fundamental skills across mechanical systems in construction, basic electrical circuits, copper and plastic plumbing fixtures, and the operation and maintenance of heating and cooling.

Greenville CTEC and Greenville High School are proud to offer this opportunity to students who are interested in building their technical skills in the field of construction. Students who are interested in participating the Construction Program at Greenville High School should speak with their guidance counselor or reach out to Andrea Townsend at [email protected] to learn more about the application process.

