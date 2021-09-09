Commissioners discuss ARP Grant, county budget

By Meladi Brewer

DailyAdvocate.com

GREENVILLE — The Darke County Board of Commissioners met on Wednesday afternoon to discuss the American Rescue Plan and the county budget. Commissioners Matt Aultman, Mike Stegall, and Larry Holmes were present.

The board approved Resolution (R-285-2021), to accept the Federal American Rescue Plan (ARP) Grant. The ARP grant is set to increase both the revenue and appropriations. The estimated revenue increase total is $4,964,050.50, and the total appropriation increase is estimated to be $193,200. The board is also utilizing consultant services to ensure appropriate and legal transactions are utilized with the grant funds.

The board also accepted a 30-percent apportionment of the Local Government Monies for the year 2022 as allocated by the Darke County Budget Commission. The Local Government fund totals $452,620.71 for 2022. The share has been set at 30 percent for roughly 20 years, and Commissioner Stegall says it is something he has been proud of since it has not changed since he has been in office.

The Darke County Board of Commissioners hold regular sessions every Monday and Wednesday at 1:30 pm. At 520 South Broadway, Greenville, Ohio 45331. For more information contact the commissioner’s office at 937-547-7370.

