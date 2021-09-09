Feline Friday Adoptable ‘Cool Cats’

Staff report

DARKE COUNTY — “Cool cats,” both full grown and kittens, are just waiting to be adopted into loving homes, and are available now at the Darke County Humane Society, located at 7053 OH-49, in Greenville.

Terrence, a 1-year-old male grey tabby, is a friendly “cool cat” who is purrs like a lawn mower. He is very social, cute and cuddly.

Myles, a 7-year-old old black and white shorthair, is sophisticated “cool cat” who can be a little timid, but enjoys being petted on the head.

Come out to the Darke County Humane Society and meet Terrence, Myles, and the other fabulous felines, including many new kittens who are ready to find their purr-fect homes! Shelter hours are: Monday (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.), Tuesday (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Wednesday. (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.), Friday (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.), Saturday (11 a.m. to 4 p.m.). The Darke County Humane Society also offers a low cost Feline Spay and Neuter Clinic once a month. For more information, see the Darke County Humane Society’s Facebook page, or call 937-548-1009.

Want to help support the Darke County Humane Society? The “Raise your Paws for a Cause” Shoe Drive is on-going until Sunday, Sept. 19. The DCHS goal is to gather 2,500 pair of gently used shoes, which helps raise much-needed funds. Gently used shoes can be dropped off at Tractor Supply, Rural King, Arcanum Hardware and the Darke County Humane Society office.