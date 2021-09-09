Postal worker commended for saving life

By Erik Martin

GREENVILLE — Heroes don’t always wear capes, but they do often wear uniforms. In some instances, they wear the uniform of the United States Postal Service.

Jacinda “Jacy” Dohme, of Greenville, a postal carrier for the Greenville branch of the USPS, was lauded Thursday morning by her coworkers and the Postmaster General of the United States, Louis DeJoy, for her act of heroism which saved a life.

Recently, while delivering mail to the Fox Run Senior Apartment Complex in Greenville, Dohme noticed that one of her customers was conspicuously absent for a few days, observing the woman had not picked up her mail or taken her trash can out for pickup.

“I started to feel concerned,” said Dohme, “I went to knock on the door, rang the doorbell, there was no answer, so I asked her neighbor if he’d seen her lately and he said ‘No.’ So I went down to the office to let them know. She was found down and unresponsive. They got the proper medical care to her.”

Dohme said she was glad to have been there at that time so somebody could find the woman in distress.

On hand at the Greenville USPS branch to present a signed commendation from the U.S. Postmaster General were Rob Baker, regional post office operations manager, and Jean Lovejoy, district manager.

As for the commendation signed by the U.S. Postmaster General, Dohme said she was “a little shocked, surprised, but it is a great feeling to have that honor. Everybody in the office gets to share all that enjoyment too.”

Postal worker Ryan Miller of Greenville also received kudos from his post office coworkers, being named as this year’s “MVP.” His commendation was presented to him by fellow employee Dee Valdes.

Postal Officer in Charge Walt Brown said he is extremely proud of all his workers.

“They’re great, they care about their customers and they like watching out for them,” he said.

