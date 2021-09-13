Darke County United Way announces new executive director

Staff report

DARKE COUNTY- The Darke County United Way Board of Directors announced Becca Cotterman has been hired as the new executive director for the Darke County United Way Board of Directors.

Cotterman brings valuable knowledge to this position, having worked for a United Way agency for the past 8 years. She has a passion for the community and is looking forward to becoming more involved personally and professionally.

“The Board of the Darke County United Way is excited to have Becca serve as the new executive director,” Board President Susan Barker said. “Becca will be a good fit for this important role due to her previous affiliation with the organization. Her community relations and leadership skills will be a big asset to the United Way moving forward.”

Cotterman, a Coldwater High School graduate, received a Bachelor’s Degree in Social Work from The Ohio State University with a minor in youth development. She and her son Anthony are residents of Versailles. Her duties as executive director began Sept. 1.

Cotterman can be reached at the United Way office at 937-547-1272.