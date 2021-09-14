Purple Heart Village Ceremony update

By Vickie Rhodehamel

Arcanum News for the week of Sept. 13, 2021

Village officials are planning a special Purple Heart Ceremony on Sept. 21, 2021, at 7 p.m. (note new time since this ran in my column back in July) at Veterans Park (weather permitting; otherwise, event will move indoors). Arcanum Mayor Bonnie Millard will present a proclamation and representatives from the Military Order of the Purple Heart will be present to participate in the ceremony and present the village with a special plaque. Arcanum-Butler Schools will be joining in this honor and will become a designated Purple Heart School District. The village and school district are honored to pay respects and recognize the brave men and women who have given so much to our country. Purple Heart recipients are welcome to join the celebrations and to be honored. The Village of Arcanum will be designated a “Purple Heart Village” and be added to the National Purple Heart Trail

What is the History of the Purple Heart Trail? The Purple Heart Trail was established in 1992 by the Military Order of the Purple Heart. The original idea for the Purple Heart Trail came from Patriot Frank J. Kuhn, Jr., a member of Chapter 1732 in Virginia. His idea was carried to the national level by Patriot George Gallagher, a member of Virginia Chapter 353. Patriot Gallagher was a former National Adjutant. Patriot Gallagher introduced Patriot Kuhn’s Purple Heart Trail idea as a resolution during the 1992 MOPH National Convention held in Cherry Hill, N.J. The resolution was approved and the MOPH National Purple Heart Trail began. The Purple Heart Trail originates at a monument in Mt. Vernon, Va. Mt. Vernon is the burial location of George Washington. This monument marks the origin of the Purple Heart Trail.

The purpose of the Purple Heart Trail is to create a symbolic and honorary system of roads, highways, bridges, and other monuments that give tribute to the men and women who have been awarded the Purple Heart medal. The Purple Heart Trail accomplishes this honorary goal by creating a visual reminder to those who use the road system that others have paid a high price for their freedom to travel and live in a free society. Signs placed at various locations annotate those roads and highways where legislation has been passed to designate parts of the national road system as The Purple Heart Trail. The actual format and design of the signs vary from state to state. There are currently designated sections in 45 states as well as Guam. For more information about this national program, check out their website: https://www.purpleheart.org/PurpleHeartTrail.

Dayton Children’s Hospital posted on their website this week an article about our very own, Zane Rhodehamel who has been battling leukemia since the end of 2018. Some of you may recall that Zane was just a little 4-year-old boy when he was diagnosed with Pre-B acute lymphoblastic leukemia (Pre-B ALL). The article entitled “Zane takes real-life villain head on” is posted on their patient story page on the website at bit.ly/2XinHuA. Zane is the son of Shane Rhodehamel and Darlene Barga, he loves Scooby Doo cartoons and loves to draw. Zane (Great-nephew to this writer) has faced many real-life villains during his battle with leukemia over the past three years. Zane turned seven years old last month and still loves his Scooby Doo villains and continues with his infusion treatments. It is expected that he will finish his treatments in February 2022. As he continues to battle it out with the disease, it has been heart warming to see the care he has received not only at Children’s but from the local residents of Arcanum who have supported Zane and his family.

The fall season is arriving quickly! Are you excited about getting out and enjoying a beautiful fall drive to see the colors change? It’s that time of year for pumpkins and apples. Be sure to check out Brumbaugh Fruit Farm – the market the now open 7 days a week, Monday through Friday 9 to 5, Saturday 9 to 7 and Sunday 12 to 7. Lots of fall family fun to be had at 6420 Arcanum-Hollansburg Road.

Check out Prairie Days 2021 at the Darke County Parks District Shawnee Prairie Preserve just outside of Greenville. Each year this event is held the last full weekend of September (Saturday, Sept. 25 from 10 to 5 and Sunday, Sept. 26 from noon to 5). This event focuses on the prairie way of life in the time period, 1780 to 1810 and features many crafts, games, and trades of the time period. Bring your family to the Prairie and step back in time, there will be apple butter cooking over the fire, pioneers in and around the log house — vendors displaying their wares-tall-tales being spun-crafts to make at 4267 State Route 502 West.

“Life starts all over again when it gets crisp in the fall.” ~F. Scott Fitzgerald

“Autumn is the antidote to stifling summer.” ~Terri Guillemets

Vickie Rhodehamel is a volunteer citizen columnist, who serves The Daily Advocate readers weekly with her Arcanum community column. She can be reached by calling 937-423-3763, by e-mail at [email protected] Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author. The Daily Advocate does not endorse these viewpoints or the independent activities of the author.