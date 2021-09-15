Arcanum Homecoming is Sept. 24

Staff report

ARCANUM — Arcanum High School’s Homecoming football game will be Friday, Sept. 24 versus National Trail High School. The events will begin at 6:30 p.m. with introduction of the Homecoming Court class representatives followed by the announcement of this year’s king and queen. The annual Homecoming Dance will be Saturday evening with the theme “Starry Night.”

The Spirit themes for the week of Homecoming will be Career Day on Monday, America Day on Tuesday, Cowboy Day Wednesday, Jersey Day on Thursday, and Pink-out on Friday in support of Breast Cancer Awareness. Throughout the week, points will be awarded for participating in the spirit days.

Students will once again decorate spirit boards which will be displayed on the front lawn of the field house. Spirit boards will be judged by “likes” on the school’s Twitter account.

The homecoming court, football teams, band, cheerleaders, cross country, volleyball teams, golf, pee wee football and cheerleading teams, ABCTA, and FFA will participate in the Homecoming parade on Thursday night. After the parade, the young ladies of the high school will sport the football gear for the traditional Powder Puff game.

This year’s freshman representatives are Mora Menzie, Landon Wagner, and Truman Knaus. This year’s sophomore representatives are Ashlyn Miller, Brady Lock, and Ethan Bennett. This year’s junior representatives are Lani Holinger and Jacob Rice. This year’s King and Queen Candidates are Ellie Fout, Peyton Garbig, Taylor Gray, Meghan McCans, Bella O’Daniel, Alexis Wilcox, Dan Albright, Ian Baker, Landon Haney, Tyler Huber, Eli Shelton, and Brennen Troutwine. This years prince and princess are Keenan Painting and Izzy Junkins.