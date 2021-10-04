GOP candidates to attend town hall Oct. 14

Staff report

VERSAILLES — Four area county Republican parties will co-host a United States Senate Town Hall on Thursday, Oct. 14, at the Versailles Performing Arts Center at 6 p.m.

The Republican Parties in Auglaize, Darke, Mercer and Shelby County have all partnered with The Ohio Press Network to feature the six candidates who have declared their intention to run for Sen. Rob Portman’s vacant seat next November (2022). The confirmed candidates attending are Mike Gibbons, Josh Mandel, Bernie Moreno, Mark Pukita, Jane Timken, and J.D. Vance.

“We are excited to bring these candidates to Western Ohio where our voters speak loudly on the values that make our area so unique. In 2020, our four counties topped the charts for support of President Donald Trump and most statewide Republicans understand that to win elected office, you have to win the Western Ohio corridor,” said Darke County Chairman Katie DeLand.

Jack Windsor, investigative reporter for The Ohio Press Network, and Maurice Thompson, attorney for the 1851 Center for Constitutional Law, will be moderating the event.

Admission is free but limited, so register at www.theohiopressnetworkforum.eventbrite.com.