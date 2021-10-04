Local Briefs

Twin Township zoning reminder

TWIN TWP. — The Twin Township Trustees would like to remind the residents that Twin Township is zoned. Request for permits and zoning questions may be directed to the Twin Township Zoning Inspector, Doug Rauscher at 937-776-4300.

F-M Board to meet Oct. 18

PITSBURG — The Franklin Monroe Board of Education will hold a Board of Education meeting in the Board of Education conference room at 8639 Oakes Road on Monday, Oct. 18, 2021. The meeting will begin at 8 p.m.

Neave Township Trustees meet Oct. 31

NEAVE TWP. — Neave Township Trustees will have one regular meeting in October 2021. The next Neave Township regular meeting will be on Monday, Oct. 31, 2021, at 7 p.m. at the Neave Township Building, 3880 St. Rt. 121, Greenville. The public is always welcome at any of the township meetings.

Tree Commission meeting Oct. 12

GREENVILLE — The Tree Commission for the City of Greenville will be meeting for its regularly scheduled quarterly meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021 at 1 p.m. in the Planning & Zoning Conference Room of the Municipal Building, 100 Public Square, Greenville.

Upcoming CBC blood drives

DARKE COUNTY — Donate blood to help with the treatment of cancer patients at the following CBC blood drives:

Bradford High School community blood drive Monday, Oct. 11 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at 750 Railroad Avenue, Bradford. The blood drive is open to all students, faculty, parents and community members.

Greenville VFW Post 7262 Auxiliary and American Legion Post 140 Auxiliary community blood drive Tuesday, Oct. 12 from 12:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the Greenville Church of the Brethren, 421 Central Avenue, Greenville.

Midmark Corp. community blood drive Wednesday, Oct. 13 from 12:30 to 6:30 p.m. in the Versailles Knights of Columbus Hall, 8440 St. Rt. 47, Versailles.

Tri-Village Rescue Services community blood drive Saturday, Oct. 16 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. in the conference center, 320 North Main Street, New Madison.

Appointments are encouraged. Schedule online at www.DonorTime.com or call 937-461-3220.

Everyone who registers to donate will receive the “Cancer Fighters are the GOAT” t-shirt honoring October Breast Cancer Awareness Month.