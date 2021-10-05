Ask yourself: Who benefits from COVID and its treatments?

From the Editor

By Erik Martin

“Who benefits?”

This is the question that every American should be asking him or herself — every day, about everything.

The progenitors of Western Civilization, namely the Romans, would have asked the question in Latin: “Cui bono?”

Regardless of the lingo, the question is as much deductive as rhetorical, suggesting those responsible for an event are the most likely persons to gain from that same event.

Which brings us to 2021 in America, and specifically, the ongoing debate over COVID-19 and its vaccinations.

Who benefits? For one, government.

While ostensibly promoting the vaccines as being “for the public good,” the federal government — and to some extent state and local governments — benefit greatly.

In what way? Power, or control, if you will. Since the Coronavirus was recognized as a serious health threat in early 2020, the role of government in the daily lives of Americans, already onerous, has now exploded into something unrecognizable in an erstwhile Constitutional Republic. Never before in American history has the federal government sought to expand its powers over the health and welfare (and money) of American citizens to such an extent.

What began as “15 days to flatten the curve” has now magically transformed into “Get vaccinated (repeatedly), wear a mask, maintain social distance, obtain vaccine passports, and don’t ask questions or you aren’t being a good, patriotic, American!”

And it is at this point we cue Dr. Anthony Fauci, er, Alan Rickman in Robin Hood, Prince of Thieves who, as the Sheriff of Nottingham, states, “Cancel the kitchen scraps for lepers and orphans, no more merciful beheadings, and CALL OFF CHRISTMAS!”

Now, it’s been some time since I took government in school, but I’ve always been under the impression that asking questions IS patriotic. Older generations who protested in the 1960s against the Vietnam War, in favor of Free Speech, and for expanded Civil Rights considered themselves patriotic.

Yet today, if the government’s motives are questioned, often these same 1960s leftovers (often in Congress) are among the first to make threats towards those who don’t toe the party line. Ironic, yes?

Who else benefits? Pharmaceutical companies, obviously, or as they used to be called with contempt before 2020, “BIG PHARMA!” [Insert indignant gasp.]

Hold a flashlight on any manufacturer of COVID vaccines, and you will see a lot of money being made, all under the guise of altruism. I don’t need to say much more here other than Narcan, Insulin, and Epi-pens.

Who else benefits? Hospitals.

Now you may be thinking I’m out of line here, or even crazy. Haven’t hospitals been the site of heroic battles to save COVID victims since this pandemic began? Yes, hospitals were the battlegrounds, but geography does not make heroes. Nurses, doctors, specialists, and cleaning crews have borne the brunt of this struggle — they are the heroes.

Then along came the wonder vaccines, and surprisingly, these same brave foot soldiers were no longer held in such high esteem, were they?

Many medical professionals across the spectrum have questioned not only the effectiveness of the vaccines, but their safety. There have been numerous accounts of terrible side-effects, even death, among those who have been vaccinated. However, you won’t hear their concerns on network television or mainstream news sites. It doesn’t fit the narrative.

Further, why, in a year’s time, would these overwhelmed, understaffed hospitals seek to dismiss that same staff, merely because among them there is hesitation to be vaccinated? Is it perhaps because Big Daddy Government Warbucks is throwing billions of dollars at hospitals to keep them solvent? So who cares if a nurse with 30 years of dedicated service gets fired, huh? Or 100 of her coworkers.

Are there more who benefit? Of course.

The media benefits. You cannot read a newspaper, listen to a radio station, watch a television, or cruise a web site without the dark specter of COVID being pushed out on stage. Even our humble Greenville Daily Advocate posts the COVID cases and deaths throughout the week. It is unavoidable.

Coronavirus is a big story, possibly the biggest story of the past 20 years, or more. Needless to say, big stories and unrelenting coverage means big money for the press coffers. With that, however, comes the media’s temptation to sensationalize. The press must keep the readers not only interested, but transfixed. Moreso, readers must be kept in a constant state of agitation, and even terror.

Add to the mainstream media, the ghoulish social media as beneficiaries. Not only does social media, such as Facebook, Twitter and YouTube bombard users with “COVID information,” they censor, blacklist and banish those who dare question the official story.

Let me ask you this: If the story of COVID and its government-sanctioned treatments is so cut-and-dried, why does the media, the government, the pharmaceutical companies, and the medical establishment try so hard to silence alternative voices? Could it be the narrative isn’t what it seems? Could it be the efforts to “cure” a virus which has a 99-percent survivability rate is nothing more than gigantic transfer of wealth?

Cui bono?

