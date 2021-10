Person Centered Services (PCS) assisted the Greenville Kiwanis Aktion Club members in collecting shoes for the Darke County Humane Society. PCS, along with family and friends, collected 227 pairs of shoes and also presented a check for $250. The funds will help build a fence so the dogs will have an area for running.

A special “thank you” goes out to Becky Everhart and to all who helped in this fundraiser.