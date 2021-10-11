Darke County deputies execute warrants, recover stolen vehicles

Staff report

DARKE COUNTY — The Darke County Sheriff’s Office along with the following agencies, Muncie Police Department (Indiana), Delaware County Sheriff’s Office (Indiana), Randolph County Sheriff’s Office (Indiana), Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms (ATF), National Insurance Crime Bureau (NICB) and Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles are conducting an investigation into numerous thefts and receiving stolen property. The Indiana authorities reported to Darke County Detectives that they have been experiencing numerous thefts of vehicles and heavy equipment in the Muncie, Indiana area over the past year. The investigation revealed many of the stolen items were located in Darke County, Ohio.

On Thursday, October 7, 2021 at approximately 9:10 a.m. Darke County Sheriff’s Deputies with the above listed Indiana agencies executed four search warrants at the following addresses: 951 Peters Road, 979 Peters Road, 955 Peters Road Fort Recovery, Ohio (Darke County) and 11421 State Line Road Union City, Ohio.

As a result of the searches, the following stolen items were recovered: multiple vehicles, excavating equipment, utility terrain vehicles (UTV) and trailers. The estimated value of the property recovered was in excess of $300,000.00. Other items seized during the search warrants include: multiple firearms and drugs.

Adam Fisher, age 22 was arrested on suspicion of Improper Handling of a Firearm in a Motor Vehicle when he showed up at the scene. These charges are unrelated to the search warrant.

This case remains under investigation pending review by the Darke County Prosecutors Office.