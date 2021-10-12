Freedom of the press isn’t so free anymore

Once upon a time, freedom of the press was a sacred ideal in this country; so much so, that it is named just behind religion and speech as protected rights in the First Amendment. Once upon a time, John Peter Zenger was imprisoned for eight months, during which his wife continued to publish his paper per his instructions. Eventually earning an acquittal, they struck down the English Common Law notion that the truth could be libelous. Once upon a time, investigative journalists Carl Bernstein and Robert Woodward exposed the criminal activities of a sitting US President, which led to the dismantling of a corrupt administration.

Once upon a time, our own Daily Advocate was a forum for intense political debate, but more importantly, the free exchange — however heated at times — of thoughts and ideas within the community. So, when approached regarding a re-boot of my column, I was eager. That was before I was given a list of caveats, including that all writing would have to be approved by a corporate executive, and to “be careful” when writing anything to do with Palestine. Has the truth become libelous again?

Once upon a time, or rather, 15 years ago, I wrote not only about Palestine, but about my wonderful, formative, eye-opening experiences traveling in the Muslim world. My column appeared a mere five years after 9/11, when Islamophobia was still at an all-time high, and our nation was embroiled in wars in Afghanistan and Iraq. Not once upon a time, but only 15 years ago, then-Editor Bob Robinson, despite his initial skepticism and our ideological differences, chose to listen to a different perspective. Fortunately for me, he deemed that perspective worthy of newspaper space in Darke County. Surprisingly enough, along with the occasional angry letter to the editor, I enjoyed quite a bit of positive feedback, as well as an invitation to speak at First Universalist Church in New Madison. Contrary to my impression that Unitarian Universalists are pro-Palestine, not everyone in the congregation expressed that view. Yet, the discussion was respectful and produced meaningful dialogue, because, once upon a time, we were not afraid to question, or to disagree. Our “safe space” back then was rational discussion, dissent, and exchange of information.

Once upon a time (15 years ago), Daily Advocate editorial staff were not living under a cloud of corporate constraints, and community-based publishing was left, well, up to the community. The last 18 months have shown us the disaster of a one-size-fits-all approach: from allowing aspiring despots in state capitols to lock down our businesses and smother us — quite literally, to corporations mandating our participation in a medical experiment, despite a plethora of scientific, philosophical, and religious reasons that cause many individuals to decline.

Once upon a time, an editor could write a column in his or her own newspaper posing questions to a widely accepted narrative. Recently, such a piece appeared on the Daily Advocate website, pointing out how the government, pharmaceutical companies, and the media itself are financially benefitting from the current conditions surrounding COVID-19. Alternate perspectives are obviously taboo nowadays, as the column stayed up for only a few hours, then subsequent searches of it resulted in a 404 error. For those unfamiliar with that term, but who may remember reading George Orwell’s 1984 in high school, it is basically the equivalent of a memory hole.

Once upon a time, a different viewpoint was not written off as “too political” (*gasp* a political opinion on the Op Ed page?) nor was it trashed as “conspiracy.” For the record, those of us opposing mask and vaccine mandates are not “conspiracy theorists.” The fact that Otto Warburg won the Nobel Prize for Physiology or Medicine in 1931, and that his research showed that depriving cells of 35 percent of their oxygen for as little as 48 hours, and they may become cancerous, is not a conspiracy. People wearing masks and using oximeters to measure how much their oxygen levels have decreased, is not a conspiracy. Previous coronavirus vaccine animal trials in which all the ferrets died because of antibody-dependent enhancement, is not conspiracy. The fact that there is no long-term data on the current COVID-19 vaccines being administered, and that they are causing myocarditis and blood clots in human beings, is fact, not conspiracy. Or has truth become libelous again?

Once upon a time, community newspapers printed differing perspectives, believing readers capable of thinking, deciding, and offering up their own opinions on pertinent topics. Once upon a time was only 15 years ago. What have we allowed to happen? I, for one, think Darke County deserves better, or maybe that is a view too controversial for publication.

Tammy Obeidallah

Former Daily Advocate reporter and columnist

Darke County, Ohio

Viewpoints expressed in Letters to the Editor are the work of the author. The Daily Advocate does not endorse the viewpoints contained therein. To email a letter to the editor, please include your first and last name, city of residence, phone number, as well as your letter, to [email protected]