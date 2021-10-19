Versailles to host College, Career and Military Fair Nov. 15

Staff report

VERSAILLES — Versailles FFA and High School Guidance Counselor Mrs. Hollie Ahrens will be hosting the fourth Annual College, Career and Military Fair with Educational Speakers on Monday, Nov. 15, from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

This College Fair will be free and open to grades 9th through 12th along with the students’ parents.

The colleges, technical schools and military branches which plan to participate on Monday will include: Ball State, BGSU, Bluffton University, Edison, Heidelberg University, IU East, Miami University, Michigan State University- School of Ag, Mount St. Joseph, Muskingum University, Navy, Ohio Army National Guard, Ohio Christian University, OSU Main/Lima, Phelan Insurance, Purdue Poly Tech, Rhodes State, Sinclair Community College, Superior, University of Mount Union, University of Toledo, UNOH, Upper Valley Career Center, Wilmington, Wright State Lake, Wright State Main, Indiana Tech, Tiffin University, University of Evansville, Francis Manufacturing Company, Midmark with Hotel Versailles, ARCH, and Crown.

In addition to the college, career and military fair, Versailles FFA and Mrs Ahrens will sponsor educational speakers at the Versailles Schools, the first educational speakers will be two representatives from University of Toledo and Miami University that will give tips on Navigating the College Admission Process. The second speaker will be Tom Webb from Wright State University that will give a presentation virtually on transitioning an IEP or 504 to college. Both of these speakers are free and open for any student and their parents. Refreshments will be served to those students and parents who attend.