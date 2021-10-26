Greenville Police Blotter

By Meladi Brewer

Oct. 16, 2:27 p.m.: Officers responded to a domestic violence complaint at the 500 block at East Thirf Street. Upon arrival, the officer made contact with the victim who advised her boyfriend, Corey Woodyard, had just assaulted her and destroyed her cellular phone at 100 block of Shawnee Street where they reside together and have children in common. The argument started verbal and turned physical when Woodyard took the victim’s phone and broke it. It was advised he then grabbed the victim and pulled her to the floor before dragging her through the house by her arms and feet. The victim was able to escape and go to the previous address before Woodyard showed up and took her vehicle and left. Officers went to the residences where both parties reside and made contact with Woodyard who advised an argument did break out and admitted to breaking her phone and taking her vehicle. Woodyard was arrested and transported to the Darke County Sheriff’s Office where he was released with no bond.

Oct. 19, 9:50 a.m.: Police were advised of a possible domestic violence situation occuring at the 500 block of East Fourth Street. Police were advised by the complainant that her friend is possibly being abused by her adult son, Justin Powell. The officer was shown images of past injuries caused by Powell. While at the residence dispatch advised the officer Powell had an active warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of OVI. Powell was arrested and transported to the Darke County jail. Powell has a bond for $1,025.

Oct. 17, 9:04 p.m.: Police were dispatched to the 600 block of Wagner Avenue in reference to a possible theft. Subsequently the call resulted in the arrest of a wanted subject. While officers were talking to two possible subjects about the theft at Rural King, dispatch advised Dakota Long, a suspect, had two active warrants. One warrant was out of Greenville PD for FTA on an original charge of driving under suspension, and the second was out of Darke County for FTA on an original charge of DUI. Long was advised of the warrants and placed under arrest before being transported to Darke County Jail were he was incarcerated with a bond of $575 from Greenville PD and a $3,025 bond from Darke County.

Oct. 20, 4:35 p.m.: Officers observed a purple 2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee being operated north bound on Wagner Avenue near Rhoades Avenue. The officer observed the listed vehicle turn right from a public roadway and fail to use a turn signal. A traffic stop was made on the listed vehicle and through investigation it was found the passenger, Carla Wintrow, had two active warrants through the Greenville Police Department. The warrants were failure to appear on a bond hearing on original charges, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest. Wintrow was arrested and transported to the Darke County Jail with a bond of $225 for each warrant.

