Youth for Christ holding ‘See the Story’ events

Staff report

GREENVILLE — For the second year in a row, Youth for Christ has decided to share its story of reaching lost teens in our community through smaller gatherings, rather than large dinner events. According to YFC Executive Director, Neal Crawford, there are reasons to believe these smaller “See the Story” events will be more meaningful and beneficial than banquets have been.

“There are benefits to the smaller gatherings that make them attractive,” Crawford said. “The more intimate settings allow for more personal interaction regarding our cause and allow guests to feel comfortable visiting.”

With 16 events scheduled so far, almost everyone should be able to find a time to attend in the smaller setting.

“Perhaps the greatest benefit is that champions of the organization will have a platform through which they can share why they are passionate about the work of YFC, rather than just being spectators in the crowd. Finally, the one-hour format is more convenient for many people since they won’t need to invest an entire evening to attend an event,” Crawford added.

Four of the upcoming YFC “See the Story” events will be held at the Youth for Christ of the Miami Valley Ministry Center, located at 107 West Main Street, Greenville, just west of the traffic circle. These events will take place at 7 p.m. on Nov. 9, 11, 15, and 18 and will include desserts, beverages, and a brief program including student testimonies, information about the work of Youth for Christ, and a list of the top five ways individuals can partner with YFC to make a difference for lost or struggling teens.

In addition, at least a dozen champions of the organization will be holding events of their own in their homes, churches, or other locations. These events will include several elements of the “See the Story” program presented via video, but will also include great opportunities for prayer and sharing, and perhaps other activities according to the vision of the host.

There is no cost to attend, but reservations are required for each event, call YFC at 937-548-2477 for information or to reserve your place.