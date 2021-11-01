Randy Stonehill, Phil Keaggy coming to Versailles

Staff report

VERSAILLES — Two pioneers of contemporary Christian music, Randy Stonehill and Phil Keaggy, are performing at BMI Event Center in Versailles.

On Saturday, Dec. 4 at 6 p.m., experience two of the best-known pioneers of contemporary Christian music: Grammy nominee, Phil Keaggy, with longtime friend Randy Stonehill.

Keaggy is widely recognized as one of the greatest guitarists in the world. His legendary career includes seven-time recipient of the GMA Dove Award for Instrumental Album of the Year, and was twice nominated for a Grammy Award for Best Rock Gospel Album.

Stonehill is an American singer and songwriter from Stockton, Calif., best known as one of the vital and important voices in the Christian music scene, including a GMA Dove Award in 1998. His music is primarily folk rock.

Single tickets are available for $20 and can be purchased online at www.bmikarts.com/phil or in person at BMI Karts and Parts’ showroom at 769 E. Main Street, Versailles.