Darke County teen still missing

Staff report

DARKE COUNTY — Three days after being reported missing, the whereabouts of Mariah Cheadle, 15, of Arcanum, remain unknown.

On Nov. 15, 2021, Darke County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the 7000 block of Delisle-Fourmans Road, Arcanum, in reference to a report of a missing juvenile.

Mariah Cheadle reportedly left her residence of her own accord, walking westbound, at approximately 3:38 a.m. on Nov. 15.

Cheadle is a white female, 5’ 3”, 155 pounds, with blue eyes, and black hair.

She is believed to be wearing a hunter-green hooded sweatshirt, black leggings, and black boots.

Those who see Cheadle or have any information as to her whereabouts are asked to please call the Darke County Sheriff’s Office at 937-548-2020.

For more information, please visit the Darke County Sheriff’s Office online at www.DarkeCountySheriff.org or www.Facebook.com/DarkeCountySheriff.