DCCA presents genre-blurring musical duo

Staff report

GREENVILLE — Energetic, genre-blurring duo The Moxie Strings will perform a broad variety of music, including original tunes and covers, at the second of Darke County Center for the Arts 2021-2022 Coffee House Series concerts on Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, at The Coffee Pot in downtown Greenville. The show starts at 7 p.m.

According to DCCA Artistic Director David Warner, the talented duo consists of Allison Lynn, who performs on a newly-invented electric cello, and Diane Ladio, who plays a contemporary 5-string violin.

“In their polished high energy shows, they combine ear-catching melodies with foot-stomping rock-influenced rhythms to offer audiences a diverse, fun-filled experience,” Mr. Warner explained.

Diana Ladio is an Americana fiddler, songwriter, and classical violinist, who also tours with the Irish super-group, The Elders. Her Moxie Strings partner, Alison Lynn, is a contemporary cellist specializing in rhythmic and percussive playing styles, who has performed with hip- hop icon Kanye West, as well as arena-rock juggernaut, The Trans-Siberian Orchestra. The Moxie Strings first formed in 2007, and has not only been creating wide-ranging eclectic music since then, but also helping young musicians explore socially and culturally relevant genres of music in the classroom. The duo will also be performing for area high school students Nov. 29 through Dec. 3, as part of DCCA’s Arts In Education program.

Sponsors for the Coffee House Series are Steve and Eileen Litchfield, Rodney Oda, and the Andersons. The Ohio Arts Council helps fund this program with state tax dollars to encourage economic growth, educational excellence, and cultural enrichment for all Ohioans. DCCA membership contributions also help support this show. Additionally, DCCA receives funding from the Ketrow Foundation, Lydia E. Schaurer Memorial Trust Fund, Harry D. and Esther Stephens Memorial, Inc., and the John R. and Miriam H. Knick Fund of Darke County Foundation.

Tickets for the Coffee House concert by The Moxie Strings are $10, and can be purchased on DCCA’s Website www.DarkeCountyArts.org, or at the DCCA office located on the third floor of Greenville Public Library, as well as at The Coffee Pot. For more information, contact DCCA at 937-547-0908.