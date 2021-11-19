Versailles News

By Kathy Monnin

When we were young, we thought money was the most valuable resource we could have, as we grew older, we realized the value of our health and family. As time marched on we began to realize that time might be the commodity we desire most. Probably because we have zero control over time. Time continues whether we are idle or active. Time marks all of life by numbering its days and death comes to all living things. Whether it is a virus, bacteria, tree, animal, or person all living things have a beginning and an end. Eventually every living thing ceases to live. This is the life cycle. Even manufactured things follow this cycle, although sometimes its death is through obsolesces instead of breakdown/failure.

Talk to your elders and they will tell you how short life is. Time is a one-way street, which never goes backwards. There is no time travel, there are no do-overs nor second chances. In fact, we can only live in the now. For each second that clicks over we are in the present alone; unable to remain in the past, except by use of our memory or unwillingness to grow and move beyond.

I am reminded of a soap opera that opened with the line “Like sands through the hourglass, so are the days of our lives.” Few things are more sobering then to realize that our lives are short. If we are not long for this world, should we long for this world, but rather for the kingdom to come?

I imagine we are already looking ahead to Christmas and the true meaning of Christmas and before long we will be making one or more New Year resolutions. Perhaps it’s time to look back into the future. If the things of this world pass away, will we be left wanting?

Setting priorities that lead to eternal life not only strengthens our opportunity for success and happiness but is a most honorable example for your grandchildren and their parents. We are told it is vital to put our priorities in the right order and then carefully cultivate each with zeal and enthusiasm. The Bible sets priorities that lead to eternal life. For example, God must come first. His will must be done. Cast aside all that takes you away from your goal, continually ask, seek, and knock to know and desire to do the will of God.

“Your decisions reveal your priorities.” ~Jeff Van Gundy

“Living in light of eternity changes your priorities.” ~Rick Warren

“Most of us spend too much time on what is urgent and not enough time on what is important.” ~Stephen Covey

UPCOMING EVENTS:

Sunday, Nov. 21 Singo starting at 6:30 p.m. in the Vets Club Bunker, 25 cents per card.

Monday, Nov. 22 Memory Lane Dances from 1 to 3:30 p.m. at the Greenville VFW with $5 admission.

Thursday, Nov. 25 is Thanksgiving Day. Many businesses will be closed in honor of this day of gratitude. Happy Thanksgiving Everyone!

Saturday, Nov. 27 is Small Business Saturday. Support our local merchants.

Friday, Dec. 3 Karaoke starting at 7:30 p.m. in the Vets Club bunker.

Happy birthday wishes to Alma Kissinger (102), Tom Petitjean, Treva Siegel, Sandy Bey, Matt Heitkamp, Nina Barga, Katrina Hoening, Marcia Davidson, Etha Gehret, Sheree Kremer, Denise Ruhenkamp, Barb Marshal, Angie Francis, Oliva Schafer, Lois Wollenhaupt, Margie Heitkamp, Carroll Bertke, Jon Werling, Scott Monnin, Wanda Laughman, Shawn Daughtery, Nicole Lyme, Tim Wagner, Doris Goettemoeller, Karen Shardo, Kristy Earick, Penny Treon, Karon Cromwell, Kara Knapke, Nickie Meyer, Jeremy Litton, Dave Fine, Angie Moran, Brooke Timmerman, Bryan Bartram, Natalie Bruns, Betty McKenna, Julia Kremer, Randy Garrison, Landen Knapke, Marilyn Pohlman, Andrea Schmitmeyer, Donna Tebbe, Dorothy Gariety, Patty Barga, Diane Magoto, and Dottie Platt, as their birthdays approach as well as, anniversary wishes to Andrea and Kyle Francis (4), Mallory and Ben Schmitmeyer (14), Amy and Jason Hoying (17), Jamie and Ben Dues (18), Lisa and Mark Barga (28), Cindy and AJ Bey (29), Gary and Pamela Goettemoeller (30), Cindy and Ralph Dapore (32), Eileen and Jim Prenger (39), Jeanette and Mark Barga (39), Becky and Jerry Chrisman (39), Cindy and Sherman Lewis (41), Julie and Dave Heung (41), Sharon and Paul Monnin (48), Sue and Jim Christian (48), Judy and Terry Pepple (52), Linda and Basil Mangen (54), Lavon and Lester Bernholt (64), and all couples celebrating anniversaries.

Please join me in extending my condolences to the family and friends of Gerald Meyer (75), Phil Monnin (82), Irene Boerger (94), and all those who have passed as well as those we hold within our hearts as the anniversary of their passing nears. Please give your prayers of comfort and healing for the sick, those who struggle, the suffering, the caregivers and those who mourn the loss of their loved ones.

As an act of kindness, make eternity a priority for us and others. Perhaps we have had good intentions of volunteering at church or joining one of the many ministries within but because of other commitments and time constraints it has not happened. Change that today or within the upcoming weeks by focusing on where you want to spend eternity, instead of where you went to spend your retirement years. Retirement is fleeting, but eternity is forever.

I feel compelled to mention a few such ministries and thank some of the people within them. I want to thank Barb and Virgil Frantz, Edna Batty, and Pat Wright for their volunteering to help with my husband’s funeral meal last year, which was amidst the Covid “pandemic.” They were an enormous strength to me during the most desolate time I have ever experienced. Others that typically assist at such meals include Susie Barga, Elsie Shappie, Betty Armstrong, and many other sympathetic souls. Thanks to the bereavement committee which included Barb Monnin, Cyndi Bey, Judie Stauffer, Joann Wilker, Ruth Kremer, and Jean Buxton. Also thank you to the organist, choir members and my cousins (the DeManges), who all helped lift our hearts during Steve’s funeral mass. And a noble ministry outside of the church, of which my husband served until he became incapacitated, the honor guard consisting of members of the Versailles Veterans of Foreign Wars and the American Legion, of which my husband was a chaplain.

