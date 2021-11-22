Against use of masks, vaccine

Personally, I believe that the government shutdown [because of COVID-19] was a mistake and also the mask. I have read about the danger of the masks. And forcing people to take the vaccine is wrong! They are enforcing it in many different ways, like to keep your job, and so forth. I do not believe in their way of testing, where it might not be the virus but the flu. Years ago people died with the flu, but now, I believe the virus is nothing but the flu that can be treated with hydroxychloroquine and whatever else your doctor adds to it. They have done this for years with success.

Irvin Neargarder

Union City, Ohio

