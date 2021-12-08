Edison State to offer two EMT sessions in January

Staff report

TROY — Edison State Community College is offering its next Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) training sessions beginning in January. This short-term technical certificate covers all aspects of emergency and pre-hospital medical care.

Previously one eight-week session, the program will be running two 16-week sessions beginning with January’s offerings. One session will be held during the day on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., while the second session will be offered in the evenings on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 4:30 to 9:30 p.m. Both sessions will be held in person.

Offered exclusively through Edison State at Troy, the program prepares students for an in-demand job. Successful completion of the certificate program allows students to register for the National Registry of Emergency Medical Technicians (NREMT) Exam.

To learn more about EMT training at Edison State, visit www.edisonohio.edu/programs or call 937-778-8600.